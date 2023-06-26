High-tech applications help Hanoi flower growers earn higher incomes

Flower growers in Hanoi earn higher incomes thanks to the use of advanced technologies in their cultivation activities to boost the blooms and generate new revenue streams.

As one of the ten largest orchid farms in the country with 20,000 sq.m in Phung town, Dan Phuong district of Hanoi, Flora Vietnam owned by Dan Hoai Cooperative supplies the market with hundreds of thousands of orchid seedlings and high-quality flowers each year.

Director of Dan Hoai Cooperative Huyen Bich said the application of high technology has helped the farm ensure product supplies in line with orders without depending on the season. According to Bich, Dan Hoai Cooperative has developed a professional production method and collaborated with many farms in Da Lat, Sa Pa and Moc Chau in its production and business. It earns US$800,000 - US$1 million in revenue each year.

The application of technology in orchid production has also helped Me Linh F-Farm in Dai Thinh commune, Me Linh district in Hanoi earn tens of billion VND in revenue each year.

Farm owner Nguyen Tien Dung, said his business creates regular jobs for more than 20 employees with a monthly average per capita income of VND7 million .

He hopes that the Me Linh F-Farm will become an impressive ecotourism site in the district in particular, and Hanoi in general. Me Linh district has the largest flower-growing area in the north with about 1,200 ha.

Applying technology in orchid cultivation has brought in billions of Vietnamese dong annually for local residents, contributing to improving the livelihoods of local residents and promoting local economic development.

The Party committee, authority and people of Me Linh district have paid special attention to developing high-tech agriculture, Chairman of the People’s Committee of the district Hoang Anh Tuan said, citing Me Linh F-Farm farm as a typical example.

In the coming time, the local authority will implement many solutions to expand agriculture development in the direction of specialised and concentrated cultivation, and have policies to attract investment in developing high-tech agriculture to improve incomes for locals, Tuan said.