Heavy rain devastates roads in Ha Giang, one person buried

While Hanoi and the Red River Delta are experiencing hot weather, heavy rains have been lashing the Northern mountainous province of Ha Giang and the northern border for the past 2-3 days.

The natural disaster has caused widespread damage to infrastructure, and roads, and triggered landslides.

According to updated information on the morning of July 8, heavy rains of over 200mm have been recorded in Hoang Su Phi and Vi Xuyen districts of Ha Giang Province especially in Ban Nhung Commune of Hoang Su Phi District.

Night-prolonged heavy rains caused soil to become loose, leading to a landslide in Ta Su Choong Commune in the early morning of July 8. Consequently, one house collapsed and one person was buried.

The Steering Committee for Disaster Prevention and Rescue of Hoang Su Phi District announced that in addition to the mentioned-above house, some 13 other houses have been damaged or completely destroyed by landslides in Po Ly Ngay, Then Chu Phin, Ban Nhung, and Po Lo communes.

Currently, many sections of roads in Hoang Su Phi district and on the route from Hoang Su Phi to Sin Man and Vi Xuyen districts have been damaged, blocked, or collapsed, causing traffic to be almost paralyzed. Prolonged precipitation yesterday triggered a massive debris cascade of rocks and mud. Residents of Ban Nhung and Ta Su Choong communes said that cars couldn’t reach the communes due to thousands of cubic meters of rockslides.

A suspension bridge is damaged

In addition, the province’s road 177 from Bac Quang District to Hoang Su Phi District has also been severely damaged by landslides in Nam Ty Commune, making it impassable for vehicles to enter Hoang Su Phi District. Residents of Nam Ty Commune said that a pickup truck was buried in a mudslide while passing through the area. Fortunately, the driver managed to escape.

According to meteorological experts, the heavy localized thunderstorms in the northern border region of Vietnam are caused by the influence of the edge of the Meiyu weather system (a large cloud belt active in southern China) moving southward. Local inhabitants, tourists and drivers in the lowlands and midlands of the North need to be aware of the information and avoid traveling to areas with landslides to prevent casualties.

By Phuc Van - Translated by Anh Quan