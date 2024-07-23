Heartbeat Vietnam saves 11,000 children with CHD

Doan Ngoc Anh Thu, a 12-year-old girl from the Mekong Delta province of Tra Vinh, became the 11,000th child to be saved by Heartbeat Vietnam, a program designed to save children born with heart problems.

Don Lam, CEO and Founding Partner of VinaCapital, Chair of the VCF Board (first from right), Former Vice President of Vietnam Truong My Hoa (second from rìght) and other donors at the ceremony to celebrate the saving of 11,000 kids with CHD. — (Photo courtesy of Heartbeat Vietnam)

Anh Thu exhibited cyanosis and experienced frequent fevers when she was just one month old. She was diagnosed with "tetralogy of fallot," a complex congenital heart defect requiring surgery.

With help from the VinaCapital Foundation's (VCF) Heartbeat Vietnam program, Thu underwent her first surgery at the age of two, which significantly improved her health and allowed her to attend school and excel academically for the past six years.

Her second successful surgery marked a significant milestone in her courageous journey with the support from the Association for the Protection of People with Disabilities and Victims of Agent Orange/dioxin, Heartbeat Vietnam and other donors.

A total of 11,000 Vietnamese children with congenital heart defects (CHD) have been helped with surgery and treatment over the past 18 years under the Heartbeat Vietnam programme, according to a representative of Heartbeat Vietnam.

“Throughout our unwavering 18-year journey, our mission has always been to ensure that no child with congenital heart defects loses their life simply because they lack the financial means to access treatment.

"It fills us with immense joy to witness the recovery of 11,000 little hearts. This miracle results from the joint efforts and invaluable support from local authorities, dedicated medical teams, kind-hearted donors, and more.

"Most importantly, the collaboration of the community together with VCF has ignited hope for a bright future for the children and their families, contributing to a healthier and more prosperous Vietnam,” says Don Lam, CEO and Founding Partner of VinaCapital, Chair of the VCF Board.

Statistics from the Ministry of Health show that some 15,000 infants are born with CHD in Vietnam each year. Most of these children are from families in impoverished rural areas, and many of them face financial challenges in accessing expensive treatment, long distance travel, and difficult post-operative care.

Heartbeat Vietnam has been dedicated to sponsoring life-saving surgeries for underprivileged children in Vietnam since 2006, ensuring they receive timely treatment for a healthier future.

The programme has also provided 1,215 continuing care packages for vital check-ups and follow-up appointments, 809 family grants to alleviate financial burdens on families caring for sick children, and 263 scholarships to ensure bright students can continue their education.

In line with these, VCF has organized rural outreach clinics in remote provinces where access to healthcare is limited. Through these clinics, nearly 400,000 children have been screened, and over 11,700 children with CHD have been identified.

Those who required early surgical intervention to survive were provided with surgery and this ensures that no child is left behind.

VCF, Heartbeat Vietnam, and other donors have committed to continuing the journey to locate and save more “children's heart” so that they can grow up healthy, dream dreams, reach their full potential and contribute to Vietnam's development, said the representative.

VNA