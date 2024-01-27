Health sector should simplify formalities to win patients’ satisfaction

The administrative procedures in public hospitals in Ho Chi Minh City recently are cumbersome; plus, the hospital staff's attitude is not friendly, and the waiting time for each step is very long.

A man who used to live and work abroad for a long time have found that the medical service facilities in Ho Chi Minh City in particular and Vietnam in general are always good, even better than the average level in the world with many state-of-the-art machinery and equipment. Medical workers quickly examine a patient in comparison in developed countries. But while the city's health sector is always making efforts to expand, improve facilities, improve the quality of medical examination and treatment, and put patients at the center, people's satisfaction is decreasing.

According to statistics from the Department of Health of Ho Chi Minh City, the most unsatisfactory stages include medical examination registration procedures, health insurance examination procedures, restrooms to serve patients, and information and instructions for patients. Patients, seats waiting for examination, waiting for tests.

In addition, it must be admitted that currently, medical examination and treatment prices at public medical facilities are not reasonable, even too low. The same price for medical examination and treatment at different levels makes patients prefer to visit large hospitals, leading to patient overload. Therefore, the health sector should divide the medical examination and treatment level. The higher the hospital level, the higher the treatment fee and patients have to pay more when going to large hospitals.

To do that, health insurance premiums must be increased according to income. For example, in developed countries, medical examination and treatment will be free for students, while workers will be charged according to their salary. Thus, it is expected that health insurance examinations will not be overloaded, medical staff can work without great pressure and patients will enjoy better services.

By Dr. Nguyen Quoc Binh – Translated By Anh Quan