Health sector required to develop HCMC into healthcare hub in ASEAN

Deputy Secretary of the municipal Party Committee, Chairman of Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee Nguyen Phuoc Loc required the city's health sector to develop a modern healthcare system aiming at a regional healthcare hub in ASEAN.

Deputy Secretary Nguyen Phuoc Loc speaks at the meeting

The Deputy Secretary made the statement at a conference to review the leadership in implementing political tasks, Party building work and deploying key tasks in 2025 held by the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Health on December 30. The conference was also attended by Vice Chairwoman of the HCMC People's Committee Tran Thi Dieu Thuy.

Speaking at the conference, Mr. Nguyen Phuoc Loc highly appreciated the results achieved by the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Health in 2024, which have made an important contribution to the implementation of the Resolution of the Party Congress of the Department of Health for the term 2020-2025.

Recognizing 2025 as a year of significant national and city-level events, he emphasized the need for the Party Committee, the Board of Directors, and the entire health sector to continue building upon past successes. Key priorities include defining and achieving key objectives, consistently improving the quality of healthcare services for city dwellers and strengthening the Party organization within the sector.

He directed the health sector to soon put three city gateway hospitals in Thu Duc City, Hoc Mon outlying district and Cu Chi outlying district into operation, meeting the expectations of the people and sharing the burden with grassroots infirmaries.

He also urged the sector to pay attention to the health care of the elderly, women and children. Meanwhile, the health sector should coordinate with the Department of Labor, Invalids and Social Affairs to fully receive the State management functions of child protection, social protection, and social evil prevention to the Department of Health to ensure continuity.

During the conference, Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Health Associate Professor Tang Chi Thuong announced four key priorities for the health sector in 2025. These priorities include the enhancement of management capacity and the encouragement of innovation within the sector, prioritizing investments in essential medical equipment and infrastructure, the development of specialized medical techniques and the cultivation of a highly skilled healthcare workforce, and the acceleration of digital transformation to establish a robust and efficient smart healthcare system.

Standing Deputy Secretary Tran Van Xoi of the Party Committee of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Health emphasized the strong emphasis placed on Party building activities within the department over the past year. The department has diligently implemented all directives, resolutions, and conclusions issued by the Central Party Committee and the City Party Committee, while consistently adhering to Party guidelines, policies, and state laws. All Party members and staff within the health sector have demonstrated unwavering trust in Party leadership and actively engaged in patriotic emulation movements.

The Party Committee of the city's health sector has outlined its key priorities for 2025. These include ensuring the successful and timely organization of the Party Congress in accordance with the directives of the City Party Committee and strengthening the leadership and direction of grassroots Party committees. Furthermore, the department will prioritize the organization of celebratory activities for significant national and city-wide holidays, with a particular emphasis on commemorating the 50th anniversary of the Liberation of the South and National Reunification Day on April 30 .

By Thanh An – Translated By Dan Thuy