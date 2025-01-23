Health sector calls on people to give life-saving blood during Tet holiday

The Ho Chi Minh City health sector has called on dwellers to give life-saving blood during the Lunar New Year (Tet) holiday.

Today, the Ho Chi Minh City Blood Donation Center announced the Ho Chi Minh City blood bank reserves from 10,000 to 12,000 units of blood to supply for hospitals in the city each year during the Tet holiday. Currently, the city blood bank needs an additional 2,000 units of blood to reserve for emergency and treatment needs during the upcoming Tet holiday.

In recent days, demand for blood, particularly for rare blood types such as Rh-, has surged. However, the supply of rare blood remains limited, raising concerns about potential shortages during the upcoming Tet holiday. The Ho Chi Minh City Blood Bank currently issues over 1 percent of its daily blood supply in Rh- negative blood.

The center has issued an urgent appeal for blood donors—particularly those with rare blood types—to step forward and help ensure an adequate supply for patients. With the holiday approaching, the center requires an additional 2,000 units of blood to meet emergency and treatment demands. Donors who meet the health requirements are encouraged to contribute promptly to support this critical cause.

People can donate blood at Ho Chi Minh City Blood Transfusion and Hematology Hospital at 118 Hong Bang Street in District 5, Ho Chi Minh City Association for the Support of Poor Patients at 24 Nguyen Thi Dieu Street in District 3, Humanitarian Blood Donation Center at 106 Thien Phuoc Street in Tan Binh District, Cho Ray Hospital’s Blood Transfusion Center at 201B Nguyen Chi Thanh in District 5. Furthermore, people can register to donate blood in advance via the giotmauvang.org.vn application.

Blood donation locations will be operate until January 26 and will resume operation on February 9. The Blood Transfusion Center at Cho Ray Hospital will continue to receive blood and platelet donations throughout the holiday.

To meet the needs of Cho Ray Hospital and hospitals across five provinces in the Southeast region, the center has prepared reserves, including over 7,000 units of packed red blood cells, 30,000 units of fresh frozen plasma, 1,300 units of cryoprecipitate, and 79 units of platelets. These supplies aim to ensure sufficient resources for patient care and emergency treatments during the holiday period.

By Giao Linh – Translated By Anh Quan