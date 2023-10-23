Health Department asked to support HCMC Trauma and Orthopedics Hospital

The HCMC Health Department has been asked to continuously monitor and support the HCMC Trauma and Orthopedics Hospital to implement measures to ensure safety in the medical facility’s operation.

Under a document signed by Vice Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee Duong Anh Duc, the Department of Health of the city must also ensure favorable conditions for medical examination and treatment for the people to go smoothly.

In addition, the Vice Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee asked Cao Thang Technical College to promptly take measures to ensure the safety of the school’s dormitory, located adjacent to the HCMC Hospital for Traumatology and Orthopaedics, which is downgraded severely and seriously affected the hospital and households in the area.

The HCMC People’s Committee has delegated the Construction Department, the Public Security Department, the People’s Committee of District 5, and the relevant units to plan a working session with Cao Thang Technical College to solve the above-mentioned problems.