Head of HCMC Urban Infrastructure Construction Projects Management Unit arrested

Director of the Urban Infrastructure Construction Investment Projects Management Unit of Ho Chi Minh City Bui Thanh Tan is arrested for receiving a bribe.

The Police Investigation Agency under the Ministry of Public Security prosecuted and took into custody Bui Thanh Tan, born in 1970, residing in Tra Vinh District, Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Urban Infrastructure Construction Investment Projects Management Unit and Le Thanh Tung, born in 1977, residing in Thua Thien Hue District, Head of the Managing Board of the Project 4 under the Municipal Urban Infrastructure Construction Investment Projects Management Unit for the act of “Receiving bribe”.

The Ho Chi Minh City Urban Infrastructure Construction Investment Projects Management Unit plays the role as main investor of the construction works and projects in the field of urban infrastructure, including urban water supply and drainage, flood prevention, urban parks and trees, urban lighting and other projects using budget capital and non-budget state capital when the unit was assigned.

Besides, the management unit is responsible for receiving and managing the use of capital for the projects construction investment according to the provisions of the law.

By Chi Thach- Translated by Huyen Huong