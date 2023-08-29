Head of AIC's Financial Secretary Division returns home to surrender

The Police Investigation Agency has received Nguyen Thi Thu Phuong, Head of the Financial Secretary Division of AIC Company, who returned to Vietnam to give herself up, announced Lieutenant General To An Xo on August 28.

Previously, Nguyen Thi Thu Phuong was wanted in connection with a violation at the Quang Ninh Department of Health over the act of "violating bidding regulations, resulting in serious consequences”. According to Lieutenant General To An Xo, who is the spokesperson of the Ministry of Public Security, Phuong returned to the country to surrender in order to be considered for and get legal mercy.

Currently, the Police Investigation Agency of the Ministry of Public Security is cooperating with functional divisions to carry out investigation actions aimed at clarifying Nguyen Thi Thu Phuong's and other defendants' illegal actions. The Police Investigation Agency proposes that defendants and other fugitives in cases directly related to the AIC company, or through family, relatives, or agencies representing Vietnam abroad, contact the Investigation Police Agency to surrender and receive legal leniency.

Cases of persistent evasion shall be investigated, prosecuted, and tried in line with the law. Previously, by order of the Supreme People's Procuracy of Vietnam, the Police Investigation Agency issued an arrest warrant.