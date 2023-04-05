HCMC’s Market Stabilization Program 2023 attracts 44 enterprises

Around 44 enterprises will participate in the HCMC’s Market Stabilization Program 2023 to supply food, staple food and essential goods, increasing three businesses compared to last year.

The program attracts large-scale enterprises and leading brands, such as Saigon Co.op, Bach Hoa Xanh, the Central Retail Group’s store chain of BigC, Go!, Top Market, MM Mega Market, Aeon, Satra.

According to the HCMC Department of Industry and Trade, the supply of price-stabilized products in 2023 may increase 3-5 percent over the same period, equivalent to 23-31 percent of the market demand in normal months and 25-43 percent of the market demand during New Year and lunar New Year holidays.

The selling prices have been set up based on the agreement among suppliers, distributors and State management agencies with the goal of ensuring price stability and benefits of businesses and consumers.

The program will be synchronously combined with many activities supporting production and trade, stimulating consumption, connecting supply and demand, and promoting tourism.