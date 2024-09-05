HCMC’s authorities ask functional departments to strictly handle child abuse

Vice Chairman of the HCMC People's Committee Tran Thi Dieu Thuy has delegated relevant departments and units to promptly investigate and strictly handle the case of child abuse at the Mai Am Hoa Hong nursery in HCMC’s District 12.

Authorities inspect the Mai Am Hoa Hong private care center for orphans at L52 on To Ky Street in Trung My Tam Ward, District 12 on September 4. (Photo: SGGP)

Accordingly, the People's Committee of District 12 has coordinated with the HCMC Department of Labor, Invalids, and Social Affairs, and the municipal Department of Public Security together with relevant agencies to urgently verify and handle child abuse cases in accordance with laws.

The HCMC Department of Labor, Invalids, and Social Affairs in coordination with the Department of Information and Communications of the city, the HCMC’s Child Rights Protection Association, relevant departments and organizations, and the People's Committees of 21 districts and Thu Duc City will strengthen activities to disseminate and promote child care and protection regulations.

In addition, the agencies must regularly monitor and inspect to promptly detect and prevent child maltreatment in the city.

The functional units transfer 85 children from the Mai Am Hoa Hong orphanage to public care facilities. (Photo: SGGP)

On September 4, Vice Chairwoman of the People's Committee of District 12 Vo Thi Chinh said that the local authorities received a report on the child abuse case at the Mai Am Hoa Hong Orphanage located at L52 on To Ky Street in Trung My Tam Ward published by a newspaper. Some caretakers have physically abused children at the nursery for a long time. On the same day, the People's Committee of District 12 assigned the Police force to coordinate with relevant agencies to inspect and handle the child abuse case in accordance with laws.

The functional units have confirmed that the orphanage has 85 children, including 15 under a year old, 36 between 1-3 years old, 30 between 3-6 years old, three between 6-12 years old, and one currently in hospital. Meanwhile, the Mai Am Hoa Hong facility was licensed to care for 39 children.

The relevant departments delegate public employees to take care of children. (Photo: SGGP)

The owner of the facility Giap Thi Song Huong, along with several employees, has been detained for questioning. The facility has been suspended, and its license revoked.

On the evening of the same day, the HCMC Department of Labor, Invalids, and Social Affairs in collaboration with the District 12’s Department of Labor, Invalids, and Social Affairs transferred 85 children from the Mai Am Hoa Hong orphanage to public care facilities, including the Tam Binh Child Care Center, Thu Duc Youth Village and Go Vap Child Care and Protection Center.

By staff writers – Translated by Kim Khanh