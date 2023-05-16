HCMC values Japan’s support for local sustainable growth

Vice Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Bui Xuan Cuong made the statement on May 15 while receiving Tsuno Motonori, General Secretary of the Japan-Vietnam Friendship Association (JVFA) in Japan’s Kansai region.

Mr. Tsuno Motonori is on a working visit to the city.

The support of Japan and the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) in capital, consultation, and technology transfer serving environmental protection projects in Ho Chi Minh City has actively contributed to the southern economic hub's realisation of net-zero goal by 2050 and future sustainable development, affirmed Mr. Bui Xuan Cuong.

Mr. Cuong expressed his belief that his guest will make further contributions to HCMC's development via effective projects as a consultant for many JICA projects in Vietnam and foster the city's economic cooperation and cultural exchanges with Kansai and Japan as JVFA official.

Tsuno, who was JICA chief representative in Vietnam for 2008-2013, stressed his desire to introduce quality and energy-saving Japanese technology products to the southern locality in line with the city's green urban development criteria.

Concerning the local Thu Thiem tunnel built with Japanese official development assistance (ODA), the visiting general secretary noted its effective operation after 12 years. He said the Japanese side wants to cooperate with the city to carry out a project on surveying and improving the tunnel’s ventilation control system with advanced technology serving increasing traffic volume and energy saving requirements.

He also underscored his hope to contribute to the growth of HCMC, the local implementation of JICA projects, and activities promoting its friendship and cooperation with the Japanese region. Kansai, consisting of Nara, Wakayama, Kyoto, Osaka, Hyogo and Shiga prefectures, is considered a major cultural, political and economic center of Japan. Osaka is home to the largest number of Vietnamese studying and working in the East Asian nation.