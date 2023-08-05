HCMC to turn into multi-center urban area

As per the planning, Ho Chi Minh City will be turned into a multi-center urban area in addition to the development of public transport.

The Office of the municipal People's Committee yesterday announced Chairman of the People's Committee of Ho Chi Minh City Phan Van Mai's opinions on the update of the traffic planning to the project of adjusting the general construction planning of Ho Chi Minh City to 2040, with a vision to 2060.

According to this announcement, the Chairman of Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee requested departments and agencies to update the transport system of Ho Chi Minh City based on the planning that Ho Chi Minh City is a multi-center urban with the orientation to the Transit Oriented Development (TOD) which maximizes the amount of residential, business and leisure space within walking distance of public transport to gradually reduce pressure in the central area in a bid to establish satellite urban areas, associated with outstanding urban functions in the overall HCMC and urban areas.

As per the planning, Thu Duc City is a smart, creative and highly interactive city in the East; Can Gio is an ecological city, a gateway to international trade by the sea while the southern and southwestern urban areas are gateways to the West and the Northwest urban area is the gateway connecting with southern provinces of Binh Duong, Tay Ninh and Cambodia.

In addition, in its urban planning, the southern largest city also takes heed of inland waterway infrastructure to make the most of the available advantages, contributing to the socio-economic development and reduction of traffic flow on roads. Moreover, the city has a planning of a synchronous transport infrastructure system, meeting the demand for convenient and smooth traffic connections between satellite urban areas.

Last but not least, it focused on studies of coastal roads associated with coastal economic corridors, the road N2 - strategic economic corridors from HCMC's Cu Chi outlying district to the Mekong Delta provinces of Long An, Dong Thap and An Giang, the logistics corridor Moc Bai - Ho Chi Minh City - Cai Mep and a synchronously-connected transport system with neighboring provinces.