The police of HCMC arrested an individual involved in the "Democratic Pluralism Assembly," an overseas organization accused of anti-state activities, including spreading misinformation and undermining the government's policies.

Tran Khac Duc is captured by the police force of HCMC (Photo: SGGP)



The overseas reactionary organization "Democratic Pluralism Assembly," led by Nguyen Gia Kieng (a former official of the old regime currently residing in France), was established in 1982 with the goal of subverting the Party and State.

This organization has exploited social media and other communication channels to recruit members, establish domestic groups, and conduct anti-state activities. They have spread documents that distort and criticize the Party's policies, the State's policies, and laws.

In recent online posts, for instance, that organization has argued that in a new era, the Party must choose to accept democracy alongside the "Democratic Pluralism Assembly" to achieve national reconciliation. Some individuals, like Nguyen Gia Kieng, have criticized and denied the country's rapid economic growth (GDP of 7 percent per year), attributing it not to good governance but to clever policies.

In reality, however, Vietnam has made significant strides in innovation, as evidenced by its top rankings in high-tech imports, exports, and creative goods exports in the 2024 Global Innovation Index of the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO). These achievements directly contradict the claims made by Nguyen Gia Kieng and his organization, highlighting the absurdity of their arguments against the country's progress.

Phan Quoc Thieu, a lecturer at the Center for National Defense and Security Education (Vietnam National University – HCM) believes that finding examples of Nguyen Gia Kieng's or other overseas reactionary organizations' distortions and absurdities is easy, as the Vietnamese people are the ones who best understand the country's development.

However, the worrisome aspect is that these organizations have exploited social media to expand their activities, enticing individuals like Tran Khac Duc, who then created, possessed, and disseminated information, documents, and materials aimed at undermining the Socialist Republic of Vietnam.

Clearly, the dominant argument in the "Democratic Pluralism Assembly's" subversive writings is the view that "pluralism and multi-party systems are prerequisites for democracy." This is a biased and unfounded assertion. Each country builds its democracy based on its own historical, cultural, economic, and social context, and Vietnam has built a democratic model that suits its own context and development needs.

According to Phan Quoc Thieu, the Communist Party of Vietnam does not stand above the law but is a member of the political system, operating within the framework of the Constitution and law. All Party activities involve the participation of state agencies, the political system, and the people. State agencies institutionalize and concretize the Party's policies into the Constitution and laws for the entire society to implement.

Organizations within the political system and the people participate in supervising and providing feedback on the Party's policies and orientations, ensuring that the Party's leadership is increasingly effective and that the Party's will truly reflects the people's aspirations. Therefore, the Communist Party of Vietnam being the sole ruling party ensures both centralized and unified leadership while safeguarding the people's right to mastery.

Deputy Head Thach Kim Hieu of the Party Building Department at the HCMC Cadre Academy condemned the "Democratic Pluralism Assembly" for distorting facts and making unfounded attacks on Vietnam's political system. He emphasized that the Party and State's consistent policy of national reconciliation is recognized both domestically and internationally, and they welcome constructive contributions from all.

Vietnam has experienced significant growth under the Communist Party's leadership. The nation's strong foundation, potential, and international standing are undeniable. The Party's commitment to the people's interests is evident, and its leadership is widely recognized. In contrast, the arguments of overseas reactionary organizations are increasingly irrelevant and out of touch with reality, becoming isolated voices, discordant sounds amidst a heroic epic of the nation.

In addition to being vigilant against the anti-state activities of the "Democratic Pluralism Assembly," the HCMC Department of Public Security have also warned the public about the terrorist organization "Provisional Government of the Republic of Vietnam." This terrorist organization has carried out dangerous acts of sabotage, such as the arson of a vehicle detention warehouse belonging to the police force of Bien Hoa City on April 8, 2017, and the planting of bombs at Tan Son Nhat International Airport on April 22, 2017. Recently, the Investigation Security Agency of the HCMC Department of Public Security has arrested and detained 42-year-old Huynh Nhat Phuong, a resident of Binh Thanh District, who claimed to be the "Head of the Political Warfare Department of the Saigon-Gia Dinh Tactical Command" of this organization.

By Thanh Trong, Thu Huong – Translated by Thanh Tam