HCMC strengthens cooperation with Cuba

On June 30, Mr. Phan Van Mai, Member of the Central Committee of the Party, Standing Deputy Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee, cum Chairman of the People's Committee of HCMC, welcomed Mr. Ulises Guilarte De Nacimiento, Member of the Politburo of the Communist Party of Cuba, Secretary General of the Central Union of Cuban Workers (CTC), and Vice Chairman of the World Federation of Trade Unions. Mr. Guilarte De Nacimiento led a high-level delegation from the CTC to visit and work in HCMC.

On behalf of the leaders of HCMC, Mr. Phan Van Mai extended a warm welcome and expressed deep appreciation for the visit of the high-level delegation from the CTC to Vietnam and HCMC. The visit is particularly significant as it coincides with the 50th anniversary of leader Fidel Castro's visit to the liberated areas of the Southern region of Vietnam in Quang Tri Province (September 1973 - September 2023). The Party, State, and people of Vietnam, especially the people of HCMC, are grateful for the support provided by the Party, State, and people of Cuba to Vietnam.

Mr. Phan Van Mai said that the Party Committee, Government, and people of HCMC deeply respect and congratulate the Party, State, and people of Cuba for their determination, resilience, and accomplishments in socio-economic development and nation-building. HCMC empathizes with the challenges faced by the Cuban people and stands ready to support Cuba in its journey toward socio-economic development, fostering a comprehensive and meaningful relationship between the two nations.

In proposing strategies to enhance economic cooperation in the future, Mr. Phan Van Mai emphasized that HCMC is willing to facilitate business visits and promote investment in Cuba. Furthermore, the city extends a warm welcome and invitation to Cuban businesses to explore investment opportunities, particularly in sectors where Cuba excels, such as healthcare and pharmaceutical and specific medicine production. HCMC will dispatch businesses to exchange experiences and offer technical and technological support to assist Cuba in developing high-tech agriculture, thus contributing to the nation's food security efforts.

In his remarks, Mr. Ulises Guilarte De Nacimiento mentioned that Cuba and Vietnam regularly engage in exchanges of high-level delegations from their respective Parties and States, as well as leadership delegations from various ministries, sectors, and localities. This reflects the exceptional friendship between Cuba and Vietnam, which was established and developed by the efforts of President Ho Chi Minh and President Fidel Castro and has been nurtured continuously by successive generations of leaders and people from both nations.

Mr. Ulises Guilarte De Nacimiento emphasized that the leaders of the Party and State and the people of Cuba remain resolute in their commitment to preserving independence and sovereignty and overcoming all obstacles to continue developing the country. Cuba is implementing the resolutions of the 8th Congress of the Communist Party of Cuba and looking forward to learning from Vietnam's experiences in socio-economic development, particularly the reform and development policies that Vietnam has employed since the 6th National Congress of the Communist Party of Vietnam.

Highly recognizing cooperation proposals put forward by the leader of the People's Committee of HCMC, Mr. Ulises Guilarte De Nacimiento affirmed the enduring relations between the people of Cuba and Vietnam. The Cuban people hold a deep appreciation for Vietnam's unwavering support and assistance during difficult times. The leadership, people, and workers of Cuba are committed to standing united and walking alongside Vietnam in the journey of safeguarding and developing the country.