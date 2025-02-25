HCMC sees rise in dengue cases, raising concerns of early outbreak

Residents are removing objects that hold water to stop mosquitoes from breeding

The Ho Chi Minh City Center for Disease Control (HCDC) today said that since the beginning of the year, the whole city has recorded 3,431 cases of dengue fever (DF), an increase of more than 125.3 percent over the same period in 2024; an increase of 49.3 percent compared to the average of the period 2022-2024.

In the opening weeks of 2025, weekly dengue case counts surpassed both the prior year and the 3-year average, indicating the potential for an early outbreak in the coming period.

Forecasts from the Ho Chi Minh City health sector indicate the 2025 dengue fever epidemic is likely to arrive sooner than 2024, necessitating proactive and decisive prevention measures.

The southern largest city is actively combating disease spread through a coordinated effort that includes ongoing monitoring, case investigation, and vector control, along with heightened surveillance and targeted interventions in high-risk areas to prevent sudden increase of mosquito cases.

In addition, the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Health has urged the people's committees of districts and Thu Duc City to enforce stricter administrative sanctions under Decree 117/2020/ND-CP against individuals and organizations that fail to comply with health sector disease prevention guidelines. This measure is seen as a decisive step to ensure strict adherence to the present epidemic prevention regulation.

The Pasteur Institute of Ho Chi Minh City announced from March 2025, the city will launch a large-scale campaign to eradicate mosquito larvae to prevent dengue fever. This activity will be combined with environmental treatment measures, eliminating mosquito larvae nests in high-risk areas. In addition, chemical spraying will be carried out as directed in outbreak-prone zones.

Following the developments of the epidemic, HCDC calls on people to proactively implement epidemic prevention measures, especially removing unnecessary water containers, regularly cleaning the living environment, and using measures to prevent mosquito bites. Moreover, people can also report risk points via the "Online Health" application. This information will be received and processed promptly to thoroughly eliminate risk venues.

By Thanh Son - Translated by Anh Quan