HCMC sees increase in monkeypox cases

According to Dr. Nguyen Vu Thuong, Deputy Director of the Pasteur Institute in Ho Chi Minh City, the disease surveillance system in the Southern region has recorded 117 cases of monkeypox including 6 deaths since the disease was reported in Vietnam.

The news was heard at a conference in Ho Chi Minh City held by the Ministry of Health to summarize epidemic prevention and control work in the Southern region in 2023.

Notably, the monkeypox epidemic has not shown signs of slowing down. Since November 2023, the number of new cases in Ho Chi Minh City has increased rapidly. The Hospital for Tropical Diseases alone admitted 49 patients in the past three months.

Along with monkeypox, in the Southern region in 2023, cases of hand, foot and mouth disease and chickenpox, and diarrhea also surged; in particular, hand, foot, and mouth disease was up 175 percent compared to 2022.

By Thanh Son – Translated By Dan Thuy

