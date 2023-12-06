Health

Vietnam records one more monkeypox case in Mekong Delta province

Vietnam records one more monkeypox case in the Mekong Delta Province of Tien Giang - the first case in the province.

This morning, the Tien Giang Center for Disease Control (CDC) said it had just recorded a positive case of monkeypox virus.

According to the provincial Center for Disease Control’s records, the monkeypox patient is from Cam Son Commune in Tien Giang Province’s Cai Lay District. Initially, the patient began to have symptoms of the disease including skin lesions blisters scattered on the face, chest, arms, buttocks, and chills on November 20.

The patient visited the Ho Chi Minh City-based Hospital of Tropical Disease on November 24 and had samples taken for testing. Test results showed that the patient was positive for the monkeypox virus.

Medical workers in the province have guided the patient to self-isolate at home to avoid spreading the disease to others. The province’s health sector has traced those who have contacted closely with the patients for monitoring their health conditions.

Prior, a man in the Mekong Delta Province of Long An also got the disease and died later.

By Ngoc Phuc – Translated By Anh Quan

