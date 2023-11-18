70 percent of human monkeypox cases involved in homosexuality

From mid-September until now, Ho Chi Minh City has recorded 63 monkeypox (Mpox) cases. The Ho Chi Minh City Center for Disease Control (HCDC) on November 18 said that all cases were homosexuality among gay men.

Of these, there are 70 percent of homosexuality and 60 percent of HIV-infectious cases.

At the current time, 35 patients have recovered from the disease and terminated the isolation period, two severe cases died due to immunodeficiency.

According to HCDC, Mpox is a re-emerging infectious disease that has emerged only in Africa. However, since April 2022, the disease has been out-broken in Europe and the United States. So far, it has been recorded all over the world.

Mpox is a viral infection that can spread between people through close, personal, skin-to-skin contact. However, when analyzing the epidemiological characteristics of the Mpox epidemic in the world from 2022 to the present, WHO commented that the Mpox virus mostly spread via sexual contact.

In order to implement the measures to strengthen Mpox monitoring and prevention in Ho Chi Minh in the last two months of 2023, HCDC said that under the support of the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) of the US in Vietnam, all of the patients under HIV treatment will have been screened the suspected symptoms of Mpox.

Besides, HCDC has collaborated with the Ho Chi Minh City HIV/AIDS Prevention and Control Association to implement consulting activities, screening and taking care of Mpox patients at all consulting departments, treatment programs for substance use disorder and HIV/AIDS at medical centers in 21 districts and Thu Duc City, HIV/AIDS outpatient clinics and other public organizations.