HCMC, RMIT University strengthen cooperation

Vice Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee Duong Anh Duc received Professor Claire Macken, General Director of Australia’s Royal Melbourne Institute of Technology (RMIT) Vietnam, on June 6.

The host official highly valued the success of RMIT Vietnam, which has become a trustworthy establishment for training high-quality human resources for HCMC.

HCMC is ready to join RMIT in promoting cooperation programs and support the university to expand its operations in the city, he noted, pledging to continue creating optimal conditions for it to develop and contribute to the training of human resources for the southern metropolis as well as Vietnam at large.

He also thanked RMIT Vietnam for concurrently implementing training programs and fulfilling its social responsibility, especially amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

For her part, Macken said the flourishing cooperation between Australia and Vietnam provides an important basis for enhancing ties between RMIT and Vietnam, including HCMC, in a more effective manner.

She noted that during Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese’s recent visit to Vietnam, RMIT announced an investment worth AUD250 million (US$166.4 million) in education, research, and cooperation in Vietnam.

The university hopes HCMC’s authorities will create conditions for it to set up an innovation and business connection center and become a leading establishment in training high-quality human resources in the city, the General Director added.