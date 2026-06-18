HCMC repurposing urban spaces to maximize public welfare

Chairman of HCMC Fatherland Front Committee Nguyen Phuoc Loc is delivering the concluding remarks at the working session with the Standing Party Committees of respective wards and communes (Photo: SGGP)

During yesterday’s working session, local leaders in HCMC presented a comprehensive report detailing the hard-earned results of the one-year rollout regarding the two-tier local government model, alongside the current status of public investment disbursement.

They simultaneously delivered a preliminary report on the tasks from the first half of this year and outlined the key objectives for the remaining six months. At the same time, they actively recommended highly feasible solutions for lingering difficulties and bottlenecks, desperately hoping that competent authorities will soon untangle these intricate issues and resolve them.

Delivering concluding remarks, HCMC Deputy Party Secretary and Fatherland Front Committee Chairman Nguyen Phuoc Loc requested ward and commune Standing Party Committees to bolster building a pristine, robust Party and political system. They must guarantee the full execution of the 10 core Party-building contents.

Deputy Head Dang Thi Hong Van of the HCMC Party Committee’s Inspection Commission is exchanging views with local officials regarding the rigorous inspection, strict supervision, and ironclad discipline of the Party (Photo: SGGP)

Local authorities need to proactively review and allocate cadres and civil servants in a reasonable manner, perfectly aligning with assigned duties. It’s also crucial to rapidly elevate the digital capacity and practical application skills of this grassroots contingent.

Simultaneously, they must focus on excellent ideological work, relentlessly cultivating the moral education of cadres. Ultimately, this concerted effort aims to successfully eradicate any underlying apprehension or deliberate evasion of responsibilities when officials execute political duties.

Alongside these vital efforts, they must properly implement optimal policy regimes for part-time workers stepping down due to massive organizational restructuring and systematic neighborhood rearrangements in this new operational phase.

Deputy Head Nguyen Thi Kim Nguyen of the HCMC Party Committee’s Propaganda and Mass Mobilization Commission is actively discussing the meticulous construction of the Ho Chi Minh cultural space with local representatives (Photo: SGGP)

Local authorities are concentrating heavily on reviewing and supplementing specific targets mirroring actual local reality. This strategic move aims to effectively execute overarching goals dictated by the Party Central Committee’s pillar resolutions, alongside Resolution 09 issued by the Politburo regarding HCMC’s development.

To accomplish rigorous economic and social development goals for 2026, localities must accelerate administrative reform, push digital transformation, and robustly apply science and technology in daily management operations.

“Every single field of work must rely on concrete data and statistics to serve as the baseline for proposing actionable solutions,” Chairman Nguyen Phuoc Loc emphatically noted, demanding that the city drastically improve overall data quality and standards.

Party Committee Secretary and Chairwoman of the Hoa Hung Ward People’s Council Nguyen Thi Thu Huong is delivering her remarks (Photo: SGGP)

Localities must step up their game in effectively managing and utilizing developmental resources. They desperately need to accelerate the execution of key projects and critical public works while strictly ensuring that the 2026 public investment capital disbursement meets designated targets. The Chairman pointed out that this is a central political task strictly designed to generate massive growth momentum for local areas.

Simultaneously, they must urgently review and perfect comprehensive schemes to systematically arrange and effectively exploit the surplus public land and housing left over after the massive restructuring phase. Notably, they must heavily prioritize these surplus properties specifically for healthcare, education, and essential civilian facilities. Under no circumstances should they let these invaluable state assets fall into severe dilapidation or sheer wastefulness.

Chairman Nguyen Phuoc Loc also reminded authorities to care for citizens’ everyday lives, guaranteeing the full and timely implementation of preferential policies for individuals with meritorious services, together with robust social security and policies for soldiers’ families.

Furthermore, localities desperately need to elevate the quality of education, healthcare, and the environment, resolving civic issues like severe flooding, gridlocked traffic, and pollution to ultimately boost living standards.

Regarding the challenging rollout of the two-tier local government model, local administrations must continuously review and evaluate the hard-earned results of the one-year implementation. They need to proactively propose viable solutions to untangle existing knots and make suitable adjustments, ensuring that the operational model becomes seamless, capable, and entirely effective.

The departments and specialized agencies of HCMC must also jump into the fray and coordinate to accelerate the resolution of agonizing bottlenecks concerning public investment, land management, state asset administration, and the intricate operation of the two-tier local government model. This vital effort must be inextricably linked with the synchronous perfection of physical infrastructure, robust databases, and specialized software, for smooth interconnection.

Party Secretary and Chairman of the People’s Council of Ho Tram Commune Phan Khac Duy is making his speech (Photo: SGGP)

Finally, Chairman Nguyen Phuoc Loc demanded robust promotion of the Vietnam Fatherland Front and socio-political organizations. They must actively spearhead propaganda efforts, mobilizing citizens to wholeheartedly execute Party guidelines and prevailing State laws.

Ultimately, the highest objective is to guarantee that citizens genuinely enjoy the fruits of developmental progress. Authorities must pay vastly closer attention to properly caring for vulnerable demographics, strictly adhering to the motto of ensuring absolutely no one is left behind. Furthermore, every operational field must be inextricably linked with fervent patriotic emulation movements, actively constructing the profound Ho Chi Minh cultural space within each locality’s appropriate scope.

By Van Minh – Translated by Thanh Tam