HCMC proposes mechanism to keep strategic investor in Can Gio Super Port

Ho Chi Minh City has proposed a special mechanism for retaining a strategic investor in the Can Gio International Transshipment Port project.

That serves as a trial implementation of the city's ability to realize Resolution No.98 and make a breakthrough in its maritime economic strategy.

The proposal is the content stated in the submission, recently sent by the People's Committee of Ho Chi Minh City to the Standing Party Board of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee for consideration and further report to the Ho Chi Minh City Standing Party Committee regarding the implementation of the Can Gio International Transshipment Port project.

The Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee also proposed the HCMC Standing Party Committee guide a special mechanism to support the attraction and retention of the strategic investor, MSC Group, the world's largest shipping line, within the framework of National Assembly Resolution No. 98/2023/QH15 and current laws.

The proposed special mechanism focuses on the following aspects of incentives on traffic connection infrastructure, logistics and warehousing; support in administrative procedures, shortening the time for investment preparation; and preferential policies to attract supporting logistics enterprises.

The Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee will direct relevant departments and agencies to review and synchronously update all related plans, including marine spatial planning, land use, transportation, environmental planning and so on to establish a legal basis for land and water surface allocation and investment licensing.

Additionally, the committee will direct efforts to strengthen public communication, clearly explaining the significance and benefits of the project; and mobilize all levels of government involved in Can Gio District to foster public consensus; develop reasonable compensation, support and resettlement policies aligned to sustainable livelihood transitions.

Perspective of Can Gio International Transshipment Port

The investment policy for the Can Gio International Transshipment Port project was approved by the Prime Minister under Decision No. 148/QD-TTg issued on January 16, 2025. The project covers an area of approximately 571 hectares, with a total investment of over VND50 trillion (US$1.9 million).

Can Gio International Transshipment Port is expected to operate for 50 years from the date of policy approval.

The consortium between Saigon Port Joint Stock Company, referred to as Saigon Port and Terminal Investment Limited Holding S.A, a subsidiary of MSC Group, the world’s largest container shipping company, is the project’s proponent.

The port is designed to accommodate ultra-large container vessels of up to 250,000 tons, equivalent to 24,000 TEU. By 2045, Can Gio International Transshipment Port’s estimated throughput capacity could reach approximately 16.9 million TEU per year.

The Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee has identified the construction of Can Gio International Transshipment Port as one of the strategic tasks in implementing Vietnam’s Marine Economic Development Strategy. This project is expected to serve as a key highlight, affirming Ho Chi Minh City’s role as a regional hub for logistics and international maritime trade in the Southern region of Vietnam.

By Cam Nuong- Translated by Huyen Huong