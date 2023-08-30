HCMC Police seize nearly 70 kilograms of drugs, two guns

The Ho Chi Minh City Department of Public Security razed 209 violations with 514 drug-related offenders and seized nearly 70 kilograms of drugs of all kinds, two guns together with relevant tools and vehicles during the passing month.

During the passing month, the police forces investigated and detected 329 out of 616 violations of social order and arrested 551 offenders; detected 134 cases with 122 individuals and 16 organizations showing signs of corruption on economy and trafficking; prosecuted 118 new cases along with 44 accused; mobilized residents to hand over and revoke four guns and 12 bullets of all kinds; seized two tools and 341 rudimentary weapons of all kinds.

During the last 30 days, the municipal Department of Public Security maintained and effectively promoted the models and activities of the “All People Protecting National Security” movement, focused on diversifying forms of legal propaganda and dissemination against new conspiracies, tricks and new plots of hostile forces and criminals, thereby, receiving and collecting 840 relevant valuable information from residents to coordinate with the police forces to arrest 168 cases with 189 offenders.

In the upcoming time, the HCMC Department of Public Security will continue to direct the police units in localities to concentrate on catching up on the situation, promptly consult the policies to ensure social security and order; absolutely ensure the security for the key targets, projects, events, festivals, delegations of State leaders and international tourists to the city, especially on the occasion of National Day holiday (September 2).