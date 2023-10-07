HCMC Police raze prostitution racket run by foreigners in District 7

The Criminal Police Division (PC02) under the Ho Chi Minh City Police has just razed a prostitution racket serving for foreigners masterminded by Koreans at Luxury Business Club in District 7.

The club located at 446-448 Pham Thai Buong Street, Tan Phong Ward in District 7 has four floors and a rooftop with around 28 rooms. About 226 workers, including a Korean general manager, are working here.

Initial investigation identified that the prostitution racket led by Koreans Son Teaheum, Kim Da Jib, Yoon Yong Han, Yi Yo Han, You Eun Young along with Vietnamese managers Le Thi Van, Le Thi To Huyen, Nguyen Thi Sinh and Truong Thai Thanh Hong.

Son Teaheum, born in 1976, is the owner and directly manages the whole activities of this club.

The police issued arrest warrants to Khong Minh Tri and Son Teaheum for the act of containing prostitutes and held in custody Kim Da Jib, Yoon Yong Han, Yi Yo Han, You Eun Young, Le Thi Van, Le Thi To Huyen, Nguyen Thi Sinh and Truong Thai Thanh Hong for the crime of prostitution brokerage.

The club only served Korean customers or those who were identified to hold Korean passports, guaranteed by the club’s members. They often changed the location for prostitution such as apartments, villas and private houses with bodyguards. To bypass functional forces, the club connected with various hotels in District 7 serving for sex trade.

Previously, on October 3, the PC02 coordinated with the Police of District 7 raided the club. They seized documents and evidences identifying the club as a brothel which was connecting with Khong Minh Tri to book a hotel for four couples at the time of checking.

Initial investigation showed that the monthly revenue of the club was up to dozens of billions dong.

The police determined that the Luxury Business Club has been run from 2020 until now.

Currently, the police are performing further investigation of the case to handle relevant individuals according to the law.