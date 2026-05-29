HCMC police forge steel shield to eradicate drug crimes across city

The recent sweeping police crackdowns on massive drug trafficking rings in HCMC highlight a comprehensive strategy demanding deep community involvement to forge a truly safe and sustainable metropolis.

During the waning days of May 2026, the sweeping push to crack down on drug-related crimes across HCMC has reportedly reached a fever pitch. Starting from a single drug user, the HCMC Public Security Department systematically traced the network, eventually interrogating 173 suspects and officially prosecuting 150 defendants.

Not long before this, it appears a remarkably similar scenario played out. Tracing a minor link involving an addict and also an illicit dealer, the Drug Crime Investigation Police Division of the HCMC Public Security Department dismantled a massive drug trafficking ring and prosecuted 140 individuals.

Ultimately, the undeniable success of these specialized task forces showcases the bravery, advanced professional caliber, and uncompromising spirit of the police force. Simultaneously, it firmly reaffirms the HCMC Police’s unwavering determination in the grueling war against drug crimes.

These staggering numbers also emphasize a highly methodical approach to crime-fighting. Working from a seemingly insignificant link, the authorities will patiently trace the entire syndicate to its deepest roots, ensuring no culprit slips through the cracks and flatly refusing to stop merely at the surface level.

For quite some time, illicit drugs have served as an exceptionally dangerous breeding ground for further criminality and social evils, fundamentally destabilizing public order and heavily threatening the peace of every household.

During this focused campaign aimed at “cleaning up the area,” the Drug Crime Investigation Police Division explicitly laid down their operational mantra. Their guiding principle is unequivocally clear. They declared that they don’t just strike the middle; they capture the entire ring, apprehend the kingpins, and penalize straight down to the end-users.

In the two aforementioned operations, armed with razor-sharp investigative skills, the police successfully rounded up the masterminds, decisively severing multiple trafficking routes along with over 30 distinct criminal offshoots.

This fierce resolve is being demonstrated synchronously, ranging from the upper levels of the city down to grassroots law enforcement. As part of this sweeping effort, ward and commune police units simultaneously launched crackdowns to eliminate numerous drug dens.

Over on the maritime front, functional forces coordinated closely to inspect cargo boats and barges docked at several ports along the Saigon River. In tandem with severing the supply chains, the crucial task of inspecting and screening drug users at commercial establishments, transit yards, and residential blocks has also been drastically ramped up.

This comprehensive approach obviously signifies a refreshing mindset in the ongoing battle against narcotics; by not only targeting the supply but also heavily suffocating the demand, they’ve effectively engineered a pincer movement that leaves criminals with absolutely no breathing room to operate.

However, hard realities also dictate that drug-related crimes are notoriously difficult to eradicate by the roots, as they constantly lurk in the shadows, waiting for the slightest opportunity to creep back into everyday life.

To sustain these hard-won achievements and steer toward the ultimate goal of building a completely drug-free city, it’s abundantly clear that HCMC can’t solely rely on specialized police forces. This grueling war inherently demands the active involvement of the entire political apparatus, every single neighborhood, and most critically, each individual family unit.

Every family must, to all extent, serve as the first “fortress” of defense. Parents desperately need to step up their involvement, actively listening and spotting any abnormal behaviors in their children early on. They shouldn’t remain apathetic or loosen their supervision, which merely paves the way for ill actors to lure naive teenagers down a dark path.

Additionally, neighborhood watch groups, women’s unions, and youth unions, acting as invaluable “eyes and ears”, play an instrumental role in quickly detecting and reporting suspicious cases directly to the authorities. When the obscure alleys leading into each home are tightly monitored, when the community dramatically heightens its vigilance, when local authorities maintain an iron grip on their jurisdictions, and when absolutely no citizen stands idly by, illicit drugs will inevitably lose their environment to thrive.

The sheer string of successive victories over the recent period has profoundly bolstered the public’s faith in the forces safeguarding the social order. It appears this very trust forms the solid bedrock needed to mobilize the synergistic power of the entire political system moving forward.

Ultimately, drug crimes will only be genuinely eradicated when the fierce determination of this specialized “steel shield” is fully reinforced by the united efforts of every household and residential cluster. Once the territory is thoroughly cleansed, HCMC will boast an incredibly robust foundation to develop safely and sustainably, charting a course to become a civilized, highly modern, compassionate, and truly livable metropolis.

By Kieu Phong – Translated by Thanh Tam