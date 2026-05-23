HCMC police crack down on massive laughing gas trafficking ring

Specifically, on May 22, Team 4 of the Economic Crime Investigation Division under the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Public Security initiated criminal proceedings, indicted and executed temporary detention orders for five individuals on charges of "Trading in Prohibited Goods."

The suspects were identified as Doan Phan Thanh Huy, Doan Phan Thanh Duy (Huy's older brother), Luu Van Hanh, Huynh Anh Thu and Huynh Duc Huy.

According to initial investigation results, this ring had been operating since early 2025 before being uncovered. The operation was highly organized and large in scale, with specific roles assigned to each member. They utilized multiple communication accounts and discrete delivery methods to evade detection by law enforcement.

By the time the ring was dismantled, its total transaction volume had topped VND20 billion (US$760,501), yielding an illicit profit of nearly VND2 billion (US$76,050).

Five suspects in the illegal laughing gas trafficking ring along with seized evidence at the police station.

According to warnings from medical experts, the habitual and uncontrolled use of nitrous oxide (N₂O) can lead to severe health consequences, including neurological damage, memory impairment, psychiatric disturbances, hallucinations, loss of behavioral control, respiratory failure, and even the risk of death in cases of overdose. The Ho Chi Minh City Department of Public Security strongly advises the public to heighten their legal awareness and strictly refrain from buying, selling, storing, transporting, or illegally using laughing gas. Parents are urged to closely monitor their children to promptly detect any abnormal behaviors related to substance abuse, preventing them from being exploited or lured into dangerous habits by bad actors.

By Manh Thang - Translated by Huyen Huong