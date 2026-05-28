HCMC police bust major drug ring, prosecute 150 suspects

HCMC police have dismantled a major narcotics network involving multiple interprovincial branches after expanding an investigation that began with the arrest of a drug user.

Suspects arrested by HCMC police.

At a press briefing on May 28, the HCMC Police Department’s Drug Crime Investigation Division (PC04) said officers had detained and questioned 173 suspects linked to the operation, while criminal proceedings were initiated against 150 individuals. Authorities said the crackdown successfully dismantled five major drug trafficking rings with more than 20 affiliated branches.

According to investigators, the network was allegedly led by several notorious figures, including Tran Nguyen Duc Tho, also known as “Bi Tho,” Nguyen Tuan Kiet, Tran Hoang Phuc, Vu Thi Ngoc Huyen, Nguyen Trong Quoc, Mai Quoc Dung, known as “Dung Hong Cong,” and Nguyen Thi Thanh Tam.

The case originated on the night of May 9, when officers from PC04’s Team 5 discovered a suspect testing positive for illegal narcotics during a routine inspection and area surveillance operation. Detectives subsequently determined that the individual was connected to a sophisticated and highly organized drug supply chain, prompting the establishment of a special investigative task force.

The scene of a gathering spot where suspects allegedly used illegal narcotics.

Police units simultaneously launched coordinated raids across several wards and localities, including Vung Tau, Tam Thang, Phuoc Thang, Rach Dua, Xuyen Moc Commune, Ho Tram, Long Hai, and neighboring provinces.

The investigation later expanded to Dong Nai City, where police arrested eight additional suspects, allegedly led by Vo Van Sang from Ho Nai Ward. Authorities said the branch operated as part of an interprovincial trafficking network spanning Dong Nai City and HCMC.

Suspect Vo Van Sang allegedly used a knife and pepper spray to attack police officers.

Police said several ringleaders violently resisted arrest, using pepper spray and carrying weapons in attempts to escape, injuring several officers during the operation. Despite the resistance, all suspects were eventually subdued.

Officers seized a large quantity of narcotics, two daggers, one canister of pepper spray, and multiple sets of drug paraphernalia at the scene.

From left: suspects Tran Duc Tho, also known as “Bi Tho,” Vu Thi Ngoc Huyen, Mai Quoc Dung, also known as “Dung Hong Cong,” and Tran Hoang Phuc.

Suspects arrested by HCMC police.

PC04 said investigators are continuing to consolidate evidence and pursue remaining suspects to completely dismantle the criminal network.

By Manh Thang – Translated Thuy Doan