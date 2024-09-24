HCMC police dismantle transnational drug trafficking ring

During a crackdown on a drug trafficking ring from Cambodia to Ho Chi Minh City, police arrested 19 suspects and seized 17 kg of drugs. Among those arrested was well-known "hot girl" DJ Be Vi.

On September 23, the Drug Crime Investigation Division (PC04) of Ho Chi Minh City Police announced the successful dismantling of the drug trafficking network.

In January 2023, detectives from PC04 discovered a group involved in the illegal use of narcotics. Through investigation, they identified Phan Minh Trung, 31, residing in Binh Chanh District, as a major drug dealer. Trung had also recruited his younger brother, Phan Minh Hieu, 24, living in District 8, to sell drugs to other addicts.

Suspect Phan Minh Hieu

Assisting Trung and Hieu were Duong Quoc Thang, 23, residing in District 8, and Nguyen Tan Dat, 23, living in Binh Tan District. Further investigation revealed that the leader of the drug trafficking ring was Lam Thanh Trung, 23, living in District 8.

Trung obtained drugs from Cambodia for distribution in Ho Chi Minh City. He supplied drugs to Nguyen Luu Duc Hoa, 26, and Mai Le Chi Hieu, 29, both residing in District 8. Assisting Trung was his girlfriend, Nguyen Be Vi, known as DJ Be Vi, 28, living in District 11.

Nguyen Luu Duc Hoa - Mai Le Chi Hieu - Phan Minh Trung (from left to right) at the time of arrest

After receiving drugs from Trung, Hoa and Hieu directed Au Ngoc Thuy, 51, residing in District 3, Mai Tan Phat, 63, living in District 8, and Nguyen Hoang Long, 33, residing in Binh Chanh District, to deliver to lower-level dealers. Thuy posed as a street vendor and motorbike taxi driver, while Long operated as a ride-hailing taxi driver.

Seized exhibits

Thuy and Long typically conducted transactions involving 1 to 2 kg of drugs each time. Chau My Nhu, 28, residing in Tan Phu District, obtained drugs from Hoa and Hieu in quantities reaching dozens of kilograms.

At the end of October 2023, a task force raided an apartment in Tan Phu District, arresting Nhu and seizing 14 kg of drugs. Simultaneously, other task forces coordinated with police from Districts 4, 8, Binh Tan, and Tan Phu to arrest 13 suspects and confiscate more drugs.

Chau My Nhu is arrested with a large amount of drugs.

During questioning, the group confessed to their criminal activities. The seized evidence included 17 kg of various drugs. Throughout the investigation, police initiated legal proceedings against 19 defendants for illegal drug trafficking and possession.

Lam Thanh Trung is at large.

Lam Thanh Trung, however, had fled, prompting the Ho Chi Minh City Police to issue a nationwide arrest warrant for him. Anyone who spots Trung can apprehend him and immediately report to the nearest police station, prosecutor's office, or local government office, or contact the PC04 Division at 34 An Binh Street, Ward 5, District 5, Ho Chi Minh City.

By Chi Thach – Translated by Thuy Doan