HCMC Police detect massive milk smuggling

The Police Investigation Agency under the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Public Security arrested Director of Busan Company Branch Tran Quoc Khanh and his accomplice Tran Ngoc Dang for the act of smuggling.

Previously, at the night of April 12, the reconnaissance team of the Municipal Department of Public Security detected a container in Vo Chi Cong Street, Phu Huu Ward, Thu Duc City, Ho Chi Minh City showing suspicious signs.

Through the inspection process, the police forces detected 4,171 boxes of milk under the brand names Ensure, Glucerna and Horizon exceeding 521 boxes over the customs declaration inside the container.

At working time, Khanh could not show the invoices and relevant documents for the consignment. Relevant individuals declared that the consignment was imported from the United States to Vietnam for consumption via Busan Company under the direction of Khanh and the subject knew clearly that the Ensure milk was not allowed to sell in Vietnam or Mexico.

In order to perform the import procedures, it is obligated to have a certificate of registration of product announcement granted by the Sub-Department of Food Safety and Hygiene.



Therefore, Khanh asked a staff of the Sub-Department of Food Safety and Hygiene of Nam Dinh Province to perform a fake certificate of registration of product announcement for the three milk products under brand names of Ensure, Glucerna and Horizon with a total amount of VND10 million (US$427).

On February 1, Khanh bought the whole consignment of Thuy from the United States with a total amount of US$50,000 while the retail price in Vietnam was more than VND4.6 billion (US$196,213). Thuy sent an agreement to Khanh via E-mail.

After that, Khanh used the fake certificate to illegally import 3,411 boxes of milk under brand-name Abbott Ensure Original Nutrition Shake Vanilla from the US to Vietnam with a total amount of over VND3.6 billion (US$154,000).

In addition, Khanh directed Dang to adjust the information on consignment along with its unit price on customs declaration to reduce tax payment which was lower than the actual boxes of 521 ones of all kinds, equaling more than VND574 million (US$24,500).

The HCMC Police prosecuted the case and the accused.