HCMC police break up human trafficking ring to Cambodia

The authorities have prosecuted and arrested Nguyen Thanh Cuong, born in 2006 and residing in District 1; Tran Nhut Minh, born in 1996 and residing in District 4; Vo Hai Duong, born in 2002 and residing in District 7; Bui Thi Tam Tuyen, born in 1995 and residing in Dak Lak Province; and Huynh Thi Hoang Quyen, born in 1998 and residing in An Giang Province, for the crime of "Human Trafficking."

Luring, enticing, and coercing people to Cambodia

In July 2024, HCMC police received an urgent request from the Vietnamese Embassy in Cambodia to facilitate the repatriation of 31 Vietnamese nationals detained in Cambodia for legal violations, such as illegal entry and unauthorized labor, along with five other citizens who had been rescued by local authorities. Some of the affected individuals were HCMC residents.

Subsequent investigations by the Criminal Investigation Police Office (PC01), in coordination with related agencies, revealed that the suspects had been involved in luring, coercing, and forcing people to work in Cambodia. These victims were exploited in fraudulent online businesses, underground casinos, and other illicit operations. The evidence pointed to the suspects' involvement in human trafficking and additional criminal activities.

Police searches at multiple locations led to the seizure of documents and items related to the case. Investigators identified and summoned 16 individuals connected to the operation, temporarily confiscating seven mobile phones and electronic devices for further examination.

The police uncovered that certain areas in Cambodia were rented by foreign individuals and turned into "online scam centers" and "fraudulent gambling operations" under various names, including "Hai Con Voi," "Tam Thai Tu 1," "Tam Thai Tu 2," "King Crow," "Osamat," "Titan," "Kimsa 1, 2, 3," and "Kim Tai 1, 2, 3" (collectively referred to as "the centers"). These operations hired Vietnamese workers for roles such as translators and communication managers.

Employees at these centers were instructed to engage in illegal activities, such as tricking customers into depositing money into online games, which were then used to commit fraud. The centers also employed "agents" tasked with recruiting and luring individuals from Vietnam to Cambodia, providing an illegal labor supply to sustain their operations.

These agents were supported by accomplices in Vietnam, often individuals who had previously worked in Cambodia or knew how to connect with the agents. They used deceptive tactics, such as false advertisements for "easy, high-paying jobs" abroad, to entice and coerce people into traveling to Cambodia in exchange for referral fees.

The police serves a decision to Vo Hai Duong.

HCMC police arrests Nguyen Thanh Cuong.

The police identified three individuals involved in facilitating illegal border crossings to Cambodia for the agents: Cuong, Minh, and Duong. Cuong handled communications with the group in Cambodia, while Minh and Duong sought out potential victims, luring and coercing them into traveling to Cambodia.

The group exploited victims' inability to repay debts by using violence, threats, and coercion to force them into illegally crossing into Cambodia, where they were "sold" to agents.

Abuse and torture for failing quotas

In August 2024, the PC01 unit arrested Cuong, Minh, and Duong on charges of "Human Trafficking." Further investigations revealed that Tuyen, along with a woman residing in Cambodia, frequently traveled between Vietnam and Cambodia to select and lure individuals into working illegally at the centers in Cambodia.

Suspect Bui Thi Tam Tuyen

In September 2024, Tuyen was apprehended by police at the Moc Bai International Border Gate while attempting to re-enter Vietnam. Authorities identified her associate as Quyen, who was later detained for questioning.

During interrogation, both Tuyen and Quyen admitted their involvement and roles in the human trafficking operation. As a result, police filed charges and detained them on counts of "Human Trafficking."

Suspect Huynh Thi Hoang Quyen

According to HCMC police, Vietnamese workers trafficked to Cambodia were confined in company facilities surrounded by steel fences and guarded around the clock. They were forced to work continuously, and those who failed to meet quotas were subjected to severe abuse, including beatings, torture, starvation, electric shocks, and being sold to other companies.

To recruit workers, agents offered a US$300 referral bonus for each person they successfully lured. As a result, some victims eventually became part of the trafficking network, recruiting others to be sent to Cambodia.

Rescuing 54 victims from "hellish dens" The police advised the public to remain cautious and carefully evaluate offers of "easy jobs with high salaries" to protect themselves from falling victim to human trafficking. In 2024, HCMC police investigated and prosecuted four human trafficking cases involving 22 suspects and successfully rescued 54 victims. Notably, in August 2024, police dismantled a newborn trafficking ring masquerading as adoption services, operating across 32 provinces and cities nationwide.

By Chi Thach, Hoang Hieu – Translated by Thuy Doan