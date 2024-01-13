HCMC petitions for income policies for doctors, nurses

HCMC petitions for remuneration policies for doctors, nurses working in medical grassroots facilities

The Ho Chi Minh City Department of Health yesterday said that it had just submitted its petition to the Ministry of Health. Simultaneously, the Department also advised the municipal People's Committee to remove difficulties and obstacles when implementing Decree No. 05/2023/ND- CP dated February 15, 2023 on amending and supplementing a number of articles of the Government’s Decree 56/2011/ND-CP on preferential allowances for civil servants, doctors and nurses at public medical facilities.

According to the Department of Health, improving grassroots medical capacity is one of the city's four key activity groups in the current period. In the coming years, the city’s policies of stabilized income will be one of the indispensable solutions which city leaders have been taking heed of.

Therefore, the sector will continue to recommend and advise on appropriate mechanisms and policies to satisfy the expectation of medical staff working at the grassroots and preventive health institutions.

By Thanh Son – Translated by Anh Quan