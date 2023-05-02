HCMC Party chief greets high-ranking delegation from Cuba

Mr. Nguyen Van Nen on May 1 received a high-ranking delegation from Cuba led by Roberto Morales Ojeda, Politburo member and permanent member of the Secretariat of the Communist Party of Cuba Central Committee.

Politburo member, Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen on May 1 received a high-ranking delegation from Cuba led by Roberto Morales Ojeda, Politburo member and permanent member of the Secretariat of the Communist Party of Cuba Central Committee.

Nen hailed the visit as taking place when Vietnam and HCMC in particular are organizing a series of activities to celebrate the 48th anniversary of the liberation of the South and national reunification (April 30), the 70th anniversary of the Attack on Moncada Barracks, and 50 years since Cuban President Fidel Castro visited the liberated zone of South Vietnam in Quang Tri province.

Highlighting the special, faithful, and pure relationship between Vietnam and Cuba, the municipal leader affirmed that HCMC is committed to doing its best to help Cuba overcome its current difficulties, and promoting cooperation activities with Cuba in such areas as investment promotion, trade, economy, tourism, health care, and education.

The city is also ready to send experienced experts and officials to Cuba to share and practice a pilot model of high-tech agricultural development to boost Cuba's agricultural sector, Nen said.

For his part, Roberto Morales Ojeda applauded Nen’s contributions to tightening and developing the relationship between the Communist Party of Cuba and the Communist Party of Vietnam.

Cuba appreciates Vietnam's "Doi Moi" (renewal) process that has helped the country get out of poverty and develop its economy strongly, he said, expecting that Cuba will receive support and experience sharing from Vietnam, particularly Ho Chi Minh City, to boost its economy and improve the living standards of the Cuban people.

The guest hoped that based on the good relationship between the two countries that has been built, consolidated, and cultivated by generations of the two countries' leaders and people, Cuba and Vietnam will further strengthen their cooperation in the coming time.

Cuba wishes to further promote collaboration with HCMC, especially in potential fields like agriculture, education, health, sports, and tourism, he said, adding his country also hopes to attract more Vietnamese investors, including those from the southern economic hub of Vietnam.

During their stay, the Cuban delegation visited Cu Chi Tunnels - a popular historic site of the city and worked with some local units and businesses.