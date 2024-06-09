HCMC, neighboring provinces to build cancer prevention and control network

The HCMC Department of Health cooperated with health departments of provinces in the Southeast region to organize a conference on building, developing a cancer prevention and control network in the region, the city’s Health Department said on June 9.

The HCMC’s healthcare sector hoped that the sides would strengthen cooperation on implementing medical screening, improving the quality and efficiency of diagnosis and treatment of cancer in localities, and establishing the regional cancer prevention and control network.

The cancer prevention and control network aims at caring for patients at an early stage without any symptoms, detecting early signs and symptoms of cancer, ensuring early and accurate diagnosis, implementing multimodal cancer therapy, and caring for cancer patients at the end of life.

The cooperation and development agreement on building and developing a cancer prevention and control network between the healthcare sectors of HCMC and the provinces in the Southeast region includes strengthening technology transfer between hospitals at the highest level and local ones, building and developing a network of cancer care among HCMC’s hospitals at the highest level and provincial hospitals as well as grassroots-level ones to improve treatment effectiveness, reduce mortality rates, and enhance the quality of life for cancer patients.

The regional cancer prevention and control network will be divided into three levels, including initial care, basic care, and advanced care.

The health departments of each locality will promptly implement activities within their responsibilities with technical support from general and specialized hospitals at the highest level and cancer specialists. They will also advise provincial leadership to approve plans for strengthening and developing the cancer prevention and control network to meet the need for healthcare examination and treatment of the people, Associate Professor, Ph.D., Director of the HCMC Department of Health, Dr. Tang Chi Thuong said.

On this occasion, the health departments of HCMC, provinces in the Southeast region, Ninh Thuan and Binh Thuan provinces signed a commitment to participate in an emulation movement according to the direction and guidance of the Ministry of Health.

By Thanh Son – Translated by Kim Khanh