HCMC Medical and Pharmaceutical University Hospital receives title of Labor Hero

HCMC Medical and Pharmaceutical University Hospital held a ceremony to celebrate its 30th founding anniversary and receive the title of Labor Hero on December 30.

Vice State President Vo Thi Anh Xuan (R) presents the title of Labor Hero to HCMC Medical and Pharmaceutical University Hospital. (Photo:SGGP)

Attending the event were former State Presidents Nguyen Minh Triet and Truong Tan Sang, Vice State President Vo Thi Anh Xuan, Minister of Health Dao Hong Lan, and Vice Secretary of the Party Committee cum Chairman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City Nguyen Phuoc Loc.

After 30 years of establishment and development, HCMC Medical and Pharmaceutical University Hospital has become a modern general hospital. It is a "university-institute" model for medical universities in Vietnam.

The hospital has expanded with three medical facilities, offering a total of 1,000 beds. It receives 2.5 million outpatient visits, 109,000 inpatient admissions, and performs 42,000 surgeries every year. The hospital has developed advanced techniques for the treatment of complex diseases and heart, kidney, and liver transplants. New technologies meeting international standards enable patients to access high-quality medical services without spending significant costs for treatment abroad.

Speaking at the anniversary ceremony, Minister of Health Dao Hong Lan praised the dynamism and creativity of HCMC Medical and Pharmaceutical University Hospital and its positive contribution to the development of the national healthcare sector.

On behalf of the Party and State leaders, Vice President Vo Thi Anh Xuan presented the title of Labor Hero and the Second-Class Labor Order to the hospital for its outstanding achievements in labor and creativity.

She also awarded the Third-Class Labor Order to Assoc. Prof. Dr. Nguyen Hoang Bac, the hospital's director, and the Government's Emulation Flag to the Intensive Care Unit.

On this occasion, Vice Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee, Nguyen Phuoc Loc, presented the Traditional Flag of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee to the hospital’s staff.

On the same day, the Ministry of Health, in collaboration with the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee and the Vietnam Tissue and Organ Donation Campaign Association, launched a campaign calling for organ and tissue donation to save people's lives.

According to Minister of Health Dao Hong Lan, Vietnam’s organ donation rate is among the lowest in the region, while the transplant rate is the highest in Southeast Asia, with more than 1,000 cases a year. There were 39 cases of organ transplants from deceased people this year. However, the source of donated organs and tissues from deceased people is still scarce compared to the demand for transplants.

The Chairman of the People's Committee of Ho Chi Minh City, Phan Van Mai, affirmed that the city will further focus on mobilizing and implementing propaganda activities and solutions to promote organ donation and transplantation activities. The city’s medical sector and relevant agencies will closely coordinate with the National Coordinating Center for Human Organ Transplantation to implement organ donation campaigns. In particular, the city will examine policies to recognize organizations and individuals who contribute effectively to the advocacy, coordination, donation, and transplantation of organs.

