HCMC mapping its technological needs, prowess

The HCMC Department of Science and Technology has just launched the project ‘Building a Technology Map in HCMC in 2023, with Orientation to 2025’.



The development of this technology map includes such essential content as

_forming a structure for the map,

_creating technology branches of the map,

_comprehensively evaluating the technology market and available products,

_classifying existing technology products and demands in the market,

_assessing the current technology status and prowess of the city,

_evaluating international technological research trends and pinpointing challenges in the field.

Many countries in the world have already mapped such technology information and a follow-up development route for ease of management. These essential data can also be used to promote research activities and more effectively allocate financial resources.

Major technology enterprises exploit this map to lead the industry, while smaller ones depend on this to provide supporting products.