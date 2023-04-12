HCMC looks to enhance partnerships with AstraZeneca

Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City (HCMC) People’s Committee Phan Van Mai on April 12 received Pascal Soriot, CEO of the UK-based pharmaceutical and biotechnology company AstraZeneca.

The CEO of the UK-based pharmaceutical and biotechnology company AstraZeneca is on a visit to the southern metropolis of Vietnam to discuss ways for fostering bilateral cooperation.

Welcoming his guest, Mr. Mai said as HCMC grows into science - technology and healthcare center of Vietnam and the region, it can work with AstraZeneca to augment ties in health-related scientific research.

He held that the two sides share common development orientations and boast much cooperation potential. Given this, they should consider cooperation programs early, especially in the fields matching his city’s priority and AstraZeneca’s strength such as developing a medical research center, vaccines, biologicals, and medical equipment.

HCMC pledges to create the best possible conditions for scientific research, startups, and businesses in this regard, and hopes to receive the firm’s assistance and experience in building relevant regulations and policies, he said.

Appreciating AstraZeneca’s support for Vietnam in Covid-19 prevention and control, he highly valued the company’s vaccine, which has helped the city and other localities of Vietnam overcome the pandemic.

HCMC hopes that aside from business partnerships, AstraZeneca will increase other cooperation activities to help boost the local healthcare sector. As an economic hub closely connected with economic regions of Vietnam and Southeast Asia, it is always open to international investors, Mai added.

Giving an introduction of his firm, Soriot said AstraZeneca and HCMC share a common development vision and major cooperation opportunities.

The company is ready to cooperate with HCMC in areas of shared concern such as biochemical research and biological product manufacturing. It is also willing to help the city carry out advanced healthcare solutions to contribute to local development, he went on.

AstraZeneca also wishes and pledges to coordinate closely with HCMC in sharing experience, improving cooperation effectiveness, and developing pharmaceuticals, biochemical products, and vaccines, the CEO said.