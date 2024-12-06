HCMC, Long An Province prioritize investment in key traffic connection roads

A working delegation from the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee, led by Deputy Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Bui Xuan Cuong, yesterday had a working session with the Long An Province People's Committee.

The working session primarily focused on resolving bottlenecks in the implementation of projects related to the environment and traffic infrastructure.

During the meeting, leaders of the two localities discussed and reviewed legal procedures and unresolved issues related to the Green Environment Technology Park project in Thu Thua District.

According to Long An Province’s planning for the period 2021-2030, with a vision to 2050 approved by the Prime Minister, Long An Province and Ho Chi Minh City have a total of 21 positions for developing traffic infrastructure connections.

At the working session on December 5 afternoon, the two localities also agreed to prioritize investment in seven critical traffic connection roads, including the new Northwest Road and Provincial Road 823D, the new Northwest-Way axis connecting Long An - Ho Chi Minh City and Southeast-Southwest provinces; Le Van Luong Street and Provincial Road 826C; Nguyen Van Bua Street and Provincial Road 824; Long Hau Street and Provincial Road 826E; National Highway 50B and Provincial Road 827E, axis roads connecting Ho Chi Minh City and Long An and Tien Giang provinces; extended Vo Van Kiet Street and Duc Hoa axis road; and National Highway 50.

By Ngoc Phuc- Translated by Huyen Huong