HCMC leadership surveys Tet goods at wholesale markets

Vice Chairman Nguyen Van Dung of the HCMC People's Committee led a delegation to survey and work at Thu Duc and Hoc Mon wholesale markets on the supply of goods for Tet 2025 across HCMC on the night of Jan 22 and early morning of Jan 23.

At Hoc Mon and Thu Duc wholesale markets, goods were arriving in abundance, with a wide variety of vegetables, fruits, and fresh flowers coming from different provinces in the early hours of January 23. The markets were bustling, with goods displayed both inside and outside the market areas.

Vegetables from Lam Dong Province accounted for 36-40 percent of the total vegetable supply at Thu Duc wholesale market.

At Hoc Mon wholesale market, the volume of goods entering the market has significantly increased in recent days. According to Mr. Le Van Tien, Director of Hoc Mon Agriculture Wholesale Market Company Limited, the market typically receives about 2,300 tons of goods daily, including 1,600 tons of vegetables, nearly 320 tons of fruits, and approximately 380 tons of pork (equivalent to 5,000-6,000 pigs per night). Currently, the volume has risen by about 20 percent.

Vendors are busy butchering pork to meet early morning demand on January 23.

From January 24 to 28 (from the 25th to 29th day of the last month in the lunar calendar), the volume of goods entering the market is expected to increase by 30-50 percent compared to normal days, with pork supply doubling. Additionally, over 2,000 tons of vegetables and fruits have been stored in cold warehouses around the market by traders.

Traders at the markets noted that advance contracts with farms have ensured a sufficient supply of goods for the Lunar New Year, eliminating concerns about shortages or price surges. Phuong Hung, a stall owner specializing in imported fresh fruits (such as South African apples and Chinese mandarins) at Thu Duc wholesale market, reported that purchasing power has surged 2-3 times in the past few days compared to normal.

However, some vegetable traders observed slower-than-expected demand.

Mandarins are among the best-selling items at the wholesale market.

Tam Hai, a vendor specializing in vegetables and fruits at Hoc Mon wholesale market, shared that as of the early morning of January 23, daily sales of glittering chive (Allium chinense) were only about 1 ton, compared to 7-8 tons per day in previous years, with a selling price of VND52,000 per kilogram. Other items, such as bitter melon (VND15,000/kg), tomatoes (VND12,000/kg), and white radishes (VND10,000/kg), also faced sluggish demand. "In reality, holiday purchasing power remains an unpredictable factor," Tam Hai said.

Discussing the trends, Mr. Nguyen Nguyen Phuong, Deputy Director of the HCMC Department of Industry and Trade, noted that reduced purchasing power is caused by various factors, with a key reason being the shift in consumer habits. The rise of online shopping has left traditional business models struggling to keep pace.

Various vegetables and fruits arrive in bulk at Hoc Mon Wholesale Market early morning January 23.

Mr. Nguyen Nguyen Phuong suggested that wholesale markets should upgrade their products and services, consider tapping into tourism opportunities, and integrate artificial intelligence into their business strategies. The goal is to transform markets into irreplaceable destinations for customers and consumers.

Vice Chairman Nguyen Van Dung emphasized the need for market management units to closely monitor price trends, fluctuations in goods supply, and food safety to ensure adequate and safe provisions for consumers in HCMC.

By Thi Hong - Translated by Thuy Doan