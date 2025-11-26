Ho Chi Minh City

HCMC leader calls for accurate assessment of administrative reform indicators

SGGP

Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Nguyen Manh Cuong yesterday worked with the city’s Department of Internal Affairs to review the results of administrative reform tasks for 2025.

During the working session, the Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee stressed the need for accurate and substantive evaluation of administrative reform indicators, particularly citizen satisfaction, workload and the speed of document processing.

Data compilation must adhere strictly to standards, avoiding any inflated or superficial assessments. For the remaining reform tasks, he called for a comprehensive review, ensuring that difficult tasks are fully completed.

97a56a51b4c2389c61d3-7724-8975.jpg
Vice Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee Nguyen Manh Cuong concludes the meeting. (Photo: SGGP/ Cam Nuong)

Later the same day, Vice Chairman Nguyen Manh Cuong had a working session with relevant units regarding the organization of elections for the 16th National Assembly and the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Council for the 2026–2031 term.

He urged agencies to review tasks by group, handling responsibilities precisely to meet overall timelines.

Members of the election committee were instructed to quickly update the status, closely monitor the completion of all polling units at the ward and commune levels, review the composition of the People’s Council, and track any arising changes.

All preparations must be made in advance to avoid last-minute workloads and ensure proactive management. Additionally, the deployment of information technology solutions should be cost-effective and efficient, prioritizing fast and accurate data aggregation and avoiding unnecessary investments.

By Cam Nuong- Translated by Huyen Huong

Tags

administrative reform indicators accurate assessment results of administrative reform tasks for 2025

