HCMC launches program promoting OCOP products

The HCMC Department of Industry and Trade in coordination with relevant departments and units on August 14 organized a signing ceremony of a Memorandum of Understanding on promoting OCOP (One Commune One Product) products.

The program called “Stories about 1,000 OCOP products” will provide information about more than 66 3-4 star OCOP products of HCMC to customers, including key products of the city and others of neighboring localities in the regional connectivity program.

In addition, the participating units have conducted market research and product survey questions to gauge the level of awareness and understanding of a product among potential customers.

HCMC plans to create a pilot plan on developing the bird’s nest of Can Gio District into a typical agricultural brand and building a pork trading floor with advanced technology and careful control of pork origin to ensure quality.