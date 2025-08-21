HCMC inaugurates second phase of An Binh Hospital

The Ho Chi Minh City Civil and Industrial Construction Projects Management Board, on August 20, held an inauguration ceremony for the second phase of the An Binh Hospital renovation and reconstruction project.

At the inauguration ceremony (Photo: SGGP)

The second phase of the An Binh Hospital renovation and reconstruction project comprises two basement levels and 13 floors above ground, with a total floor area of 22,241 square meters and a capacity of 400 beds. Classified as a Grade I construction and a Group B project, the development represents a total investment of over VND600 billion (US$22.8 million) and occupies a land area of 14,738 square meters.

Associate Professor Dr. Tang Chi Thuong, Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Health, speaks at the ceremony. (Photo: SGGP)

Associate Professor Dr. Tang Chi Thuong, Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Health, emphasized the significance of the two phases in expanding the hospital’s total capacity to 700 beds, strengthening its ability to provide comprehensive medical services to the city’s residents. He noted that the growing number of public hospitals with modern, upgraded infrastructure reflects the development of the city's healthcare system.

To develop An Binh Hospital in line with its new capacity and infrastructure, it is essential that the hospital continue to build on its strengths in key specialties such as cardiology, endocrinology, dialysis, and gastrointestinal-hepatobiliary surgery, he added.

By Quang Huy—Translated by Kim Khanh