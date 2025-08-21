Health

HCMC inaugurates second phase of An Binh Hospital

SGGP

The Ho Chi Minh City Civil and Industrial Construction Projects Management Board, on August 20, held an inauguration ceremony for the second phase of the An Binh Hospital renovation and reconstruction project.

3-9145-1093.jpg
At the inauguration ceremony (Photo: SGGP)

The second phase of the An Binh Hospital renovation and reconstruction project comprises two basement levels and 13 floors above ground, with a total floor area of 22,241 square meters and a capacity of 400 beds. Classified as a Grade I construction and a Group B project, the development represents a total investment of over VND600 billion (US$22.8 million) and occupies a land area of 14,738 square meters.

1-6749-2327.jpg
Associate Professor Dr. Tang Chi Thuong, Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Health, speaks at the ceremony. (Photo: SGGP)

Associate Professor Dr. Tang Chi Thuong, Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Health, emphasized the significance of the two phases in expanding the hospital’s total capacity to 700 beds, strengthening its ability to provide comprehensive medical services to the city’s residents. He noted that the growing number of public hospitals with modern, upgraded infrastructure reflects the development of the city's healthcare system.

To develop An Binh Hospital in line with its new capacity and infrastructure, it is essential that the hospital continue to build on its strengths in key specialties such as cardiology, endocrinology, dialysis, and gastrointestinal-hepatobiliary surgery, he added.

By Quang Huy—Translated by Kim Khanh

Tags

Ho Chi Minh City Civil and Industrial Construction Projects Management Board An Binh Hospital renovation and reconstruction project An Binh Hospital

Other news

SGGP Online SGGP Online 中文版 中文版 SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Epaper SGGP Epaper

©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Deputy Editor-in-Chief in charge of SGGP: Nguyen Khac Van

Deputy Editors-in-Chief : Nguyen Thanh Loi, Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Bui Thi Hong Suong

Managing Editor : Nguyen Chien Dung

Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai, Ban Co Ward, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel : (028) 39294068 - (028) 39294091

Fax : (028) 3.9294.083

Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn

Advertise with us:

(028) 39294068 sggponline@sggp.org.vn