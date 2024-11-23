Health

HCMC has nearly three million voluntary blood donors

Ho Chi Minh City has taken the lead in the voluntary blood donation movement with nearly three million turns of voluntary blood donors.

KN.jpg
At the celebration

On November 22, the Steering Committee for Ho Chi Minh City Voluntary Blood Donation Mobilization held a ceremony to mark 30 years of building and developing the city's voluntary blood donation movement (1994-2024).

Head of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee's Mass Mobilization Commission Nguyen Manh Cuong and Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Nguyen Van Dung attended the celebration.

SOn.jpg
Presidents of the Ho Chi Minh City Red Cross Society and Permanent Deputy Head of the Steering Committee for Ho Chi Minh City Voluntary Blood Donation Mobilization Tran Truong Son speaks at the event.

Presidents of the Ho Chi Minh City Red Cross Society and Permanent Deputy Head of the Steering Committee for Ho Chi Minh City Voluntary Blood Donation Mobilization Tran Truong Son stated that nearly three million people have participated in voluntary blood donation for the last 30 years.

Dung.jpg
Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Nguyen Van Dung speaks at the event.

Speaking at the celebration, Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Nguyen Van Dung suggested that in the coming time, the Steering Committee for Voluntary Blood Donation Mobilization and affiliated units, the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Health and the People's Committees of districts and Thu Duc City should focus on proposing and implementing increasingly stable and sustainable voluntary blood donation sources, thereby ensuring a safe and quality blood supply for patient treatment.

w1.jpg
Head of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee's Mass Mobilization Commission Nguyen Manh Cuong and Deputy Head of the Culture and Social Affairs Committee of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Council Nguyen Minh Nhut grant certificates of commendation to collectives and individuals for their active contributions to the voluntary blood donation movement.

On this occasion, the Central Committee of the Vietnam Red Cross Society and the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee awarded certificates of commendation to 102 collectives and individuals for their active contributions to the voluntary blood donation movement.

By Cam Tuyet- Translated by Huyen Huong

