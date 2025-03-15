HCMC hands over VND7 billion to support Ca Mau’s social security activities

A delegation of districts and the Vietnam Red Cross Society of Ho Chi Minh City on March 14 presented VND7 billion (US$ 274,232) to the Mekong Delta province of Ca Mau to support social security activities in the province.

Secretary of the Party Committee of Ca Mau Province, Nguyen Ho Hai (C) and officials of the Ho Chi Minh City delegation attend the event. (Photo: SGGP)

Attending the event were Head of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee's Inspection Commission, Tran Kim Yen; Secretary of the Party Committee of District 1, Duong Anh Duc; and Deputy Head of the Propaganda and Mass Mobilization Commission, Nguyen Thi Bach Mai.

At the working session, districts 1, 5, 7, Tan Phu, Binh Tan, and Binh Chanh handed over VND500 million, VND800 million, VND1.06 billion, VND470 million, VND500 million, and VND340 million, respectively.

The Vietnam Young Entrepreneurs Association donated VND180 million and Phuong An Company gave VND70 million. The Vietnam Red Cross Society of Ho Chi Minh City presented VND3 billion. Head of the HCMC Party Committee's Inspection Commission, Tran Kim Yen, offered VND70 million for the construction of a charity house.

Secretary of the Party Committee of Ca Mau Province, Nguyen Ho Hai, speaks at the event. (Photo: SGGP)

Head of the HCMC Party Committee's Inspection Commission, Tran Kim Yen (C) offers VND70 million for the construction of a charity house. (Photo: SGGP)

On behalf of the leadership of Ca Mau Province, Chairman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of the province, Le Thanh Trieu expressed sincere thanks to the leaders, businesses, and people of Ho Chi Minh City for sharing the difficulties with Ca Mau. The economic and social development cooperation program between Ho Chi Minh City and Ca Mau Province contributes to fostering stronger ties between the two localities. The sharing, support, and assistance from Ho Chi Minh City will open up many development opportunities for the province and help the locality carry out social security activities better.

By Tan Thai—Translated by Kim Khanh