HCMC Education, Training Department’s Office granted second-class Labor Medal

The Ho Chi Minh City Department of Education and Training this morning received the second-class Labor Medal of the State President for its great achievements.

Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Duong Anh Duc (5th, R) grants the second- class Labor Medal to the collective of Ho Chi Minh City Department of Education and Training Office.

Accordingly, the State President granted the second-class Labor Medal to the collective of the Office of the Municipal Department of Education and Training for its outstanding achievements in the school years of 2018 – 2019 to 2022 – 2023.

Since its establishment in 1977, the Office of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Education and Training has had its functions of summarization, accessing the operation of the department and the whole sector; performing administrative works and financial management for the operation of the department’s head office; emulation and reward works of the department and the entire sector.

Previously, during the school year of 2011 – 2012, the Office of the Municipal Department of Education and Training received the third-class Labor Medal of the State President.

Collectives and individuals receive certificates of merit from the Prime Minister.

On the occasion, the Prime Minister also awarded certificates of merits to one collective and seven individuals of the HCMC Department of Education and Training for their outstanding achievements in education and training from the school year of 2018 – 2019 to the academic year of 2022 – 2023, contributing to the cause of building and protecting the country.

Among them, the collective of the Information and Education Program Center received a certificate of merit from the Prime Minister.

Besides, the Prime Minister’s certificates of merit were granted to Office Chief of the HCMC Department of Education and Training Ho Tan Minh, Head of the Preschool Education Division Luong Thi Hong Diep, Head of the Continuing, Professional and University Education Division Cao Minh Quy, Deputy Head of the Political Ideologies Division Nguyen Kim Luyen, Deputy Head of the Continuing, Professional and University Education Division Tran Thi Kim Thanh, Official of the Planning and Finance Division Tran Trong Nhan Hoa and Official of the Continuing, Professional and University Education Division Pham Phuong Binh.

By Thu Tam- Translated by Huyen Huong

