Cambridge International's impersonators prosecuted

Six defendants who used the name of Cambridge International as a bogus organization to host English proficiency testing were prosecuted.

The defendants were accused of the crime “Fraudulent and appropriation of property”.

As of April 25, the Investigation Security Agency under the Department of Public Security of Hanoi reported that the unit is investigating the criminal case of Le Van Vang along with his accomplices for the crime of “Fraudulent and appropriation of property” in the capital city of Hanoi.

During the investigation process, the Investigation Security Agency decided to prosecute six defendants Le Van Vang, Luong Viet Anh, Nguyen Van Giang, Nguyen Truong Doanh, Tran Trong Dai and Hoang Thi Quynh Anh.

According to investigation results, from September 2022 to June 18, 2023, the defendants performed the acts of fraudulent and appropriation of property.

They used the title of Cambridge International being identified as a bogus organization to allow the Institute for Cooperation Research and Educational Development under the Vietnam Association of Psychology and Educational Sciences to organize the testing of English proficiency in accordance with the Common European Framework of Reference for Languages (CEFR) under online form and granted certificate of Cambridge International.

The Hanoi Department of Public Security notified that those people who paid fees for the examination soon contact the Investigation Security Agency for handling.

By Gia Khanh- Translated by Huyen Huong