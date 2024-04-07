HCMC deploys administrative procedures under Medical Examination, Treatment Law

Organizations and individuals in need of carrying out administrative procedures related to the healthcare sector can learn about the relevant regulations and submit documents via: https://dichvucong.hochiminhcity.gov.vn/vi/ from April 8.

The Ho Chi Minh City Department of Health has just collaborated with relevant agencies to complete the forming of electronic files and the interconnection process for receiving, processing and delivering results of administrative procedures on the city's administrative procedure settlement system for 11 administrative procedures which will not incur any fee or charge.

The administrative procedures implemented in the healthcare sector include the declaration of healthcare facilities that meet the requirements as training facilities; extension of professional practice certificate in medicine for the position of doctors, pharmacists, nurses, midwives, medical technicians, clinical nutritionists, peripheral emergency care practitioners and clinical psychologists; the extension of professional practice certificate for the position of traditional medicine doctors or those with herbal remedies or treatment methods; registration of healthcare practice in Vietnam; the revocation of the practicing certificate according to Point i, Clause 1, Article 35 of the Law on Medical Examination and Treatment, shall has part of or the entire practice suspended; the declaration of eligible conditions for examination and treatment for HIV-positive people.

Besides, the procedures will allow to organize humanitarian medical examination and treatment groups following sessions, mobile medical examination and treatment in accordance with the regulations in Clause 1, Article 79 of the Law on Humanitarian medical examination and treatment; allow overseas individuals and organizations to request to provide humanitarian medical examination and treatment or technical transfer in medical examination and treatment, or cooperate in medical training associated with medical examination and treatment practice in Vietnam; announce enough conditions to perform medical examination and treatment far away; require the pilot implementation of medical examination and treatment far away and arrange the levels of technical professional.

As for 12 rest administrative procedures with regulations of costs not having been implemented following Decision No.159/QD-BYT dated January 18, 2024 and Decision No.743/QD-BYT dated March 29, 2024 of the Ministry of Health, the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Health consulted the Ministry of Health and the Municipal People’s Committee to soon give guidance and shall soon inform to individuals, organization right after receiving introductions of authorized agencies.

By Thanh Son- Translated by Huyen Huong