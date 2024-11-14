HCMC delegations offers gifts at remote localities in Quang Binh, Quang Tri

A delegation of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee's Mass Mobilization Committee has just concluded a two-day visit to several remote localities of Quang Binh and Quang Tri provinces.

Standing Deputy Head of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee's Mass Mobilization Committee Nguyen Thi Bach Mai led a delegation of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee's Mass Mobilization Committee to visit and present gifts to A Rem ethnic people in Hamlet 39 and officers and soldiers of Ca Roong Border Guard Station in Bo Trach District, Quang Binh Province and people in Thanh Commune, and Border Guard Station 613 in Huong Hoa District, Quang tri Province on November 12 and November 13.

On this occasion, the delegation presented 250 gift packages each worth VND1 million (US$39.3), including VND500,000 (US$19.7) in cash and essential goods to ethnic minority households with difficult circumstances; provided funding for equipping facilities and caring for soldiers working at border guard stations with a total value of VND60 million (US$2,358).

Additionally, the delegation also presented 1,800 national flags to the people of Hamlet 39, Ca Roong Border Guard Station, Thanh Commune, and Border Guard Station 613.

Within the program, the delegation also organized tours for exemplary samples of the people mobilization movement at the city level in 2024 to visit historical and memorial sites in the Central provinces such as Quang Tri Ancient Citadel, the 17th parallel, Hien Luong Bridge, Ben Hai River, Mausoleum of Emperor Khai Dinh, Hue Imperial City, the grave of General Vo Nguyen Giap; and an offering- incense ceremony at the Truong Son Martyrs Cemetery and the Road 9 Martyrs Cemetery.

