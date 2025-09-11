HCMC cracks down on illegal under-bridge parking

The Ho Chi Minh City Department of Construction has issued a directive to address the unauthorized use of spaces beneath bridges for parking and storage.

This move follows a September 6 article in SGGP Newspaper that highlighted safety risks and a decline in urban aesthetics caused by these illegal activities.

The Department yesterday directed in writen directive road management units, businesses, and people’s committees of wards and communes to take immediate action. They are required to:

Review and list all parking lots located under bridges.

all parking lots located under bridges. Complete the relocation of these lots by October 30 to ensure the safety of road infrastructure.

of these lots by to ensure the safety of road infrastructure. Coordinate with traffic police, fire departments, and local authorities to inspect, prevent, and strictly penalize any unauthorized use of these spaces.

This directive is part of a broader effort to enforce fire safety regulations and maintain public order. The Department of Construction has requested that all relevant units report their inspection and handling results by September 13 for compilation and submission to the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee and the Ministry of Construction.

The Department of Construction of Ho Chi Minh City has underscored the urgency of this task, which is directly linked to the safety of citizens' lives and property, as well as the sustainability of road infrastructure projects. Leaders of departments, units, and chairpersons of people's committees in wards, communes, and special zones are required to prioritize leadership and be accountable to the People's Committee of Ho Chi Minh City and the law in the event of any violations.

The Minister of Construction's Directive No. 6 comprehensively outlines the management and utilization of road safety corridors, as well as fire prevention and firefighting measures.

Nevertheless, in practice, encroachments persist in certain areas, notably highlighted by the fire incident at the parking lot beneath Vinh Tuy Bridge in Hanoi on August 30, which resulted in significant damage and posed a risk to the structural integrity of the project.

Consequently, the Department of Construction of Ho Chi Minh City is resolute in preventing the misuse of the underpass space from recurring. Furthermore, it will work closely with various departments, agencies, and local authorities to inspect and address violations, ensuring the safety of the project, the aesthetic quality of the urban environment, and the legitimate rights of the citizens.

By Quoc Hung - Translated By Anh Quan