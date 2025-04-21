HCMC completes construction, repair of over 1,200 homes for needy people

With the support of the State Bank of Vietnam’s Region 2 Branch and the local banking network, the campaign successfully repaired all 323 homes initially targeted, at a total cost of over VND25.3 billion (approximately US$1 million).

Certificate of merit presented to units for supporting housing program for disadvantaged households in HCMC (Photo: SGGP)

Ho Chi Minh City has completed the construction and renovation of more than 1,200 homes for disadvantaged households, as part of a major campaign to eliminate substandard houses and commemorate the 50th anniversary of the liberation of the South and national reunification (April 30, 1975–2025).

The Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF) Committee of HCMC, in coordination with the State Bank of Vietnam's Region 2 Branch, held a review conference on the campaign on April 20.

Speaking at the event, Nguyen Thi Kim Thuy, Vice President of the HCMC’s VFF Committee, described the program as a deeply humanitarian initiative that reflects both the city’s strong political resolve and the unity of its people. She emphasized that eliminating substandard houses is more than a welfare measure, it is a meaningful effort to improve the quality of life for vulnerable communities.

With the support of the State Bank of Vietnam’s Region 2 Branch and the local banking network, the campaign successfully repaired all 323 homes initially targeted, at a total cost of over VND25.3 billion (approximately US$1 million). In addition, VFF branches and socio-political organizations across the city’s districts and Thu Duc city completed a further 899 home construction and repair projects, supported by the “For the Poor” Fund and community donations amounting to more than VND44.8 billion.

As part of the city’s effort to eliminate makeshift houses nationwide by 2025, the city has allocated VND209 billion (approximately US$8.4 million) from its 2025 budget to support housing upgrades in four other provinces, namely Ca Mau, Kon Tum, Ben Tre, and Lao Cai.

On this occasion, several banks were honored for their active contributions to the program, including the State Bank’s Region 2 Branch, Agribank Southern Region, OCB, Eximbank, and VIB.

Vietnamplus