HCMC celebrates 20 years of Ba Ria-Vung Tau Eye Hospital

Vice Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee, Dang Minh Thong, attended the ceremony marking the 20th founding anniversary of Ba Ria-Vung Tau Eye Hospital on the morning of September 19.

Leaders from Ho Chi Minh City and the former Ba Ria – Vung Tau Province attend 20th anniversary of Ba Ria – Vung Tau Eye Hospital. (Photo: SGGP)

Speaking at the ceremony, Ho Chi Minh City People’s Council Vice Chairman Tran Van Tuan commended the hospital’s achievements over the past 20 years. From its humble beginnings as a small medical center with only 30 beds, the facility has grown into a Grade II specialized hospital with 100 beds and modern, well-equipped infrastructure. The hospital has provided outpatient services to over one million patients and performed more than 64,000 surgeries, making significant contributions to blindness prevention efforts.

The city leader also urged the hospital to enhance the quality of its human resources and accelerate the application of scientific and technological advancements. He emphasized strengthening cooperation and partnerships with major hospitals to ensure that residents can access modern healthcare services locally.

Assoc. Prof. Dr. Tang Chi Thuong, Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Health, speaks at the ceremony. (Photo: SGGP)

Leading hospitals in HCMC proposes to open satellite clinics in Vung Tau On the afternoon of the same day, the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Health collaborated with the People’s Committee of Vung Tau Ward to hold a conference to discuss and finalize healthcare planning. Representatives from five leading hospitals in Ho Chi Minh City, including the Dental Hospital, Oncology Hospital, Ear-Nose-Throat Hospital, Traditional Medicine Hospital, and Orthopedics and Rehabilitation Hospital, have proposed establishing additional branches in Vung Tau. According to these hospitals, the new facilities in Vung Tau will help alleviate patient load at city hospitals, reduce travel costs for patients, and provide timely treatment for emergency cases. Assoc. Prof. Dr. Tang Chi Thuong, Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Health, emphasized that Vung Tau is a special area. The department’s leadership will discuss establishing specialized hospitals linked to tourism services in the region. As early as next week, the department plans to submit proposals to the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee for approval and selection of hospitals to open new branches there.

Related News Blood bank, dialysis system to be established in Con Dao

By Phu Ngan, Khanh Chi—Translated by Kim Khanh